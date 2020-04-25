Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norm ANDERSON. View Sign Obituary

ANDERSON, Norm



May 30, 1944 - March 9, 2020



In Bellingham, Washington, predeceased by his parents, Phyllis (1997) and Peter (1999).



The oldest of four, Norm leaves his 3 siblings, Pat (Jake), Steve (Connie), Ellen, 3 nieces and a nephew.



Norm was born and raised in Victoria and upon leaving Vic High he worked at service stations and the local Ford dealerships before landing a job on the Canadian Coast Guard weather ship, the Camsell. Always a Ford guy, he owned the second 1964-1/2 Mustang in Victoria.



He worked on the oil rigs in Alberta and eventually went overseas to drill in Algeria and the Philippines. Upon returning to Victoria he ran several businesses and started a company that reclaimed railroad ties, working all over Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.



In the following years he drove truck for various outfits and then in the mid 1980's he moved to Lynden WA and joined Anderson Trucking Service (ATS) out of St Cloud, Minnesota. He drove with them for 37 years. He loved it and had a story for every mile! During his career he logged two million accident free miles across all the continental United States, all the Canadian provinces, the Yukon and the NW Territories, including some of the ice roads up north.



Norm completed his last run in January of this year and shortly after that his health started to fail. On March 9 he slipped away suddenly after suffering complications due to cancer. Cards, phone calls, and postings on social media continue to come in from family, friends and co-workers in Canada and the United States with heartfelt thoughts and prayers. A driver from ATS phoned to say "Norm was a mentor to many of us young drivers in the company. He was like a legend. Hell, he even spoke his own language." And if you ever talked with Norm, you know that was true.



Due to current restrictions on travel, plans for a gathering are on hold at this time. His ashes will be interred beside his mother and aunt on private land in Montana.

