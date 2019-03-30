MAYHEW, Norm July 22, 1931 - March 20, 2019 Norm passed away on March 20, 2019 at Cowichan District Hospital. Norm was predeceased by his wife Betty, daughter Dreanna and sister Evelyn. He leaves son Rod (Denise), son-in-law Chris, grandson Ethan and sister Jean along with many relatives and good friends. Norm was a Contractor, building many homes on the Island. Special thanks to Doctors and nurses at the Cowichan District Hospital, who cared for Norm. Thanks to the staff and his second family at the Meadows (Sun Ridge) where he enjoyed his last few months. Norm will be sadly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at The Ramada (Silver Bridge) 140 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canadian Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019