Born in Brandon, Manitoba, our wonderful Mom Norma Forbes passed away peacefully in Victoria BC on October 15, 2019.



Norma was predeceased by loving husband, Jack. She will be held close in the hearts of her children Jill, Janet (Mike), John (Tracy), Robin (Les), and Willa (Paul). Norma held dear her grandchildren Justin (Tina), Jennifer (Jerrod), David, Jeffrey (Kayla), Andrew (Katie), and Matt. She was delighted with her great-grandchildren Jordyn, Kaylah, Liam, and Ethan.



In lieu of a service, Mom would prefer those who knew her well to share a memory of laughter and love about her, with a loved one. Norma's family would like to express appreciation for the care shown Mom and us, while she resided at Selkirk Place. Thank you to all, including her nursing staff Sandy and Jason, support staff Delaina and Carol, and to her physician Dr. Vaughan.

