It is with sadness we announce that Norma Esdon, died Sunday the 29th of September at Fairview Hospital, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Norma is survived by her son, Mark (Linda), grandchildren, Gillian, Michael and Matthew, sister Marjorie White and several nieces and nephews.
Norma was an independent and strong-willed person who enjoyed socializing with her friends and neighbors both close and far.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Habitat for Humanity Victoria, 849 Orono Avenue, Victoria, BC V9B 2T9.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019