Norma G. LLEWELLYN
July 01, 1922 - May 25, 2020
Born in Moncton NB, beloved wife of the late Henry A Llewellyn (June, 2012). They were married for almost 62 years. Predeceased by her parents, Edouard and Edna Cormier and siblings Evangeline, Cleo, Doris, Raymond and Frank. Mourning her passing are children Allan, Janet and Gary (Margaret), granddaughter Sarah (Alex), and great grandchildren Finley and Gwen. Sister-in-law Lynn Higginson and sons, the Olson and Rash families, and Carole Morinville in BC. As well as many nieces and nephews in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. She was a member of St Elizabeth's church in Sidney. Thanks to the many Beacon/VIHA staff and doctors who supported her in later years. Interred at ROBP.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
