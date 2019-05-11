Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma J. LEWIS. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Norma (Nana), on April 25, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. at the age of 97. Norma is predeceased by her husband Kenneth Lewis and is survived by her children Sharon (Alan), Cathy (Chris), Brian (Leslie) and grandchildren Sydney, Elizabeth, Kira, Alex, Madeline, and Matthew. As well, Norma is predeceased by her partner Gerry Cranstoun. Also left to cherish her memory are niece Diane, nephew Jim, stepchildren Jean, Sheila and Roy, three step-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren. Norma grew up in Turtleford, Saskatchewan. She moved to Vancouver at the age of 21 and never looked back. For the last 57 years Norma has called Victoria home. She worked for the Federal Government and after retiring, volunteered for 25 years with Sendial at Thrifty Foods. Her passion was family and friends, travel, and her garden. The family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff at Clover Point Lodge for the wonderful care and kindness they showed to Mum and all the family. A service will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 1:00 pm at Oak Bay United Church, 1355 Mitchell Street, Victoria, B.C. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heart and Stroke or BC SPCA.

