It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet Norma on November 15th at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, surrounded by family. Predeceased by parents Reg and Margaret (McCormick) Bailey, step-mother Peggy and brother Joe. Survived by aunts Karen and Glyness, uncles Gord and John, sisters Sheila and Coleen, brother Craig, sons Christopher (Gabrielle) and James (Hillary) & granddaughter, grandson Matthew, and many extended family.
There will be a celebration of life at the Daycare Building in Beecher Bay First Nation, Saturday, November 23 at 11am, 4901E East Sooke Rd, Sooke BC & a church service on December 21 at 11am, Central Heights Church Women's Centre, McCallum Rd, Abbotsford. Cremated remains Burial in Bjorkdale, SK at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Stigma-Free Society, Abby House in Abbotsford or SIRC in Metchosin.
Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 21, 2019