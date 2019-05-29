Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Johnson. View Sign Obituary

JOHNSON, Norma It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Norma Johnson. On May 22, 2019, she slipped away peacefully surrounded by love. Mom's greatest love of life was her family and she took great pride in being at her late husband, Roy's side throughout his RCMP career. Mom loved entertaining and had a real knack for making everyone comfortable in her home. She loved her daughters and was an exemplary teacher in every aspect. She is survived by her daughters Bev (Ken) Peterson, Sandy (Mike) Herold, Darla (Jim) Gardiner, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A special thanks to those who loved and cared for her at Dover House in Nanaimo where she resided for the past 2 years. Loved, missed and remembered always by all whose lives she touched. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 29 to May 30, 2019

