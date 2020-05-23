KITCHER, Norma Joy (nee Anselmo) Passed away peacefully, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 84, after a long battle with Renal Disease. Norma is survived by her sister Patricia Dungate of Vernon, BC, her 3 children, Steven (Julie) of Victoria, Janine (Jack) of Colwood, BC and Dale (Sue) of Calgary, Alta., along with 8 grandchildren - Trevor, Cody, Dylan, Sean, Jeffrey, Krista, Mark and Nikki and 7 great-grandchildren - Alexa, Ava, Emily, Aiden, Westin, Ashlyn and Leighton. Heartfelt Thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at the Jubilee Hospital and special Thanks to Dr. McGregor, nurses Adrienne, Madeleine, Lana and all other nurses at the Victoria Hospice. We will be forever grateful for your kindness and care of Norma. Donations can be made to the Victoria Hospice in Norma's name. Due to Covid 19, concerns, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future time.