MARTINDALE, Norma M. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Norma Martindale on May 24, 2019 at 93 years of age. Predeceased by her husband Robert in 1981. She is survived by daughter Beverley and son-in-law Larry Jones, grandchildren Shelley (Michael) Taylor and Gregory (Holly) Jones and 3 great-grandchildren, Dylan Taylor, Jacob Taylor and Matthew Jones. She enjoyed a very full life, independently travelling to many countries, playing cards, having family visits and doing as many things as were possible. Always up for an adventure or outing. She enjoyed living at Berwick for the past 7 1/2 years. We are forever grateful to the Berwick family and friends for their exceptional care and compassion towards Mom, especially in her final days. Private family remembrance at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019