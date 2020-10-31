CALLOW, Norma Ruth (nee McCubbin) Passed away peacefully October 23, 2020, after a long battle with congestive heart failure, at home with family holding her hands. Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Ruth McCubbin, Norma leaves behind her loving husband of 47 years, Gord, her daughters and their families, Sherry (Mike) Fantillo, Christine (Peter) Thaler, and Allison (Ryan) Thomson. Norma's joys were her grandchildren, Maddison and Lachlan Fantillo, Alexander Thaler, Tyler and Sophie Stickney and Alder Thomson. She leaves behind brother Tom, sister Gail and their families, as well as her cousin, Maureen Groves. Norma had a special relationship with her dear friend Sue McDonald of P.E.I. Norma survived cancer multiple times and serious heart operations. A strong lovely lady Norma had a passion for animals, fostering 37 dogs in the last 7 years… 4 still remain as loved family members. So modest she never realized how many people's lives she touched over the years. Norma had a wonderful sense of humour, even up to the end. She loved working with children being a teaching assistant in School District 61. Until the last few years, she belonged to numerous gardening groups. We will miss her smile and laugh as long as we live. Special thanks to Dr. Geoffrey Luckhurst, Dr. Elizabeth Swiggum and her amazing team at The Heart Function Clinic, Dr. Wei Song, and the caring home Palliative Care team. Private family burial in the Green area of Royal Oak Burial Park. No flowers by request but donations in Norma's name to The Victoria Humane Society where she had many friends in dog rescue, would be greatly appreciated: https://www.victoriahumanesociety.com/
