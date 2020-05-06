Norma passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 surrounded by her family in Victoria, BC. Born December 28, 1925 to the late Thomas and Florence Ryan. Sister of the late Edna, Joan and Carl. Beloved wife of the late James Thoms. Loving mother of Joanne and Robert. Proud grandmother (aka Nanny) of Jennifer, George, Gavin and Zoë. Adoring great-grandmother of Dylan. Norma will be remembered for her warm sense of humor and deep love of her family and friends. In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services. The family thanks the staff of Heritage Place in Port Alberni and the staff and Dr. Troughton of the Kawanis Pavilion in Victoria.



“Guide me gently safely o'er



To Thy kingdom shore to Thy shore.”



