Mah, Norman



Born on the 7th of October, 1928. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on the 19th of January, 2020.







Norman is survived by his wife Gwen, and his six children; Victor, Rosanne (Ken), Yvonne (Brett), Norma (Colin), Terry (Barb) and Helen (Jim). Norman had eleven Grandchildren; Mike, Kayla, Cameron (Chanel), Shanice, Nick, Kieran, Cody (Lauren) Tara (Josh), Jordan (Cory), Allyssa and Tyler. He also leaves behind two Great-Granddaughters; Emilia and Adeline.







Norman lived most of his life in Nanaimo, where he and his brother ran Dick's Low Cost Grocery. He was the second youngest of 7 children. He retired in 1980 and then moved his family to Victoria to be closer to the University of Victoria.







Norman was a collector of all things, but was especially proud of his stamp, coin and sports card collections. He had a love of all sports but was especially passionate about the Canucks and never missed a game on tv if he had his way.







The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at The Kensington, Parkwood Court and most recently, Mt. Saint Mary's, where he was treated with the utmost kindness and compassion. Also a special, heartfelt thank you goes out to Lynn Harvey, companion caregiver and more importantly; his friend.







A private family service will be held in Burnaby in the days to come. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that you please consider donating to The Heart and Stroke Foundation



https://www.heartandstroke.ca

