Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Cameron "Cam" McCALLUM. View Sign Obituary

Cam McCallum passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in Nelson BC. He was predeceased by all of his brothers and sisters and in 2017 by his beloved wife of 72 years, Blanche. Cam was born in Dodsland, Saskatchewan and spent his early years on the family farm outside of Edmonton, Alberta. In his teens he played competitive lacrosse as well as junior hockey for the Edmonton Athletic Club. At 17 he was recruited by the Winnipeg Monarchs hockey team as a goalie, during which time he was employed by Standard Aero Engine. In 1942 he enlisted into the Royal Canadian Navy and served as a petty officer on the HMCS Ottawa. In 1944 he married Blanche, the love of his life and following the war they settled in Winnipeg, where they raised their 4 children. Cam worked at Gillis and Warren and then for many years at Dickson Motors. Here he began his career in the car business as well as his 65+ years of service to the Kiwanis Club. He coached many of the children's sports teams and was an avid curler and member of the Granite Curling Club. Summers were always spent at Star Lake, at the family cottage that he and Blanche built and where many fond memories were made. In 1970 Cam and Blanche relocated to Victoria BC, where soon after he established McCallum Motors. He received numerous Automobile Dealer awards over the years, many included wonderful excursions to foreign countries and in 1982 he received the Time Magazine Automotive Dealer of the Year Award. Cam was a very active member of the Royal Colwood Golf Club where he forged lifelong friendships. He continued his work with Kiwanis Club, raising countless funds for Kiwanis House and its many other endeavors, for which he received many awards, a very proud part of his legacy. Upon retirement in 1986 he and Blanche took the entire family on a Hawaiian vacation, creating lasting memories that will remain in our hearts forever. Cam was also an avid bridge player. He was a man of faith and a very active member of the congregation of Grace Lutheran Church. In 2018 Cam relocated to Nelson BC to be close to family. Cam will forever be known for his affable engaging personality, kindness, integrity, wit, story-telling, playfulness, community service and craftsmanship. He loved a good competition and was the ultimate scorekeeper-he could create a multitude of games from a single score-card! He was a wonderful father, role model and a mentor to many. He will be fondly remembered by all those he encountered during his journey through life. Cam is survived by his loving children: Dale (Bob)-Nelson BC, Ken (Doreen)-Winnipeg, Lana (Bob)-San Diego, Glenn-Nelson, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, to be determined. The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Lake Seniors Community for all the kindness and compassion shown to Cam in the last year of his life.

Cam McCallum passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in Nelson BC. He was predeceased by all of his brothers and sisters and in 2017 by his beloved wife of 72 years, Blanche. Cam was born in Dodsland, Saskatchewan and spent his early years on the family farm outside of Edmonton, Alberta. In his teens he played competitive lacrosse as well as junior hockey for the Edmonton Athletic Club. At 17 he was recruited by the Winnipeg Monarchs hockey team as a goalie, during which time he was employed by Standard Aero Engine. In 1942 he enlisted into the Royal Canadian Navy and served as a petty officer on the HMCS Ottawa. In 1944 he married Blanche, the love of his life and following the war they settled in Winnipeg, where they raised their 4 children. Cam worked at Gillis and Warren and then for many years at Dickson Motors. Here he began his career in the car business as well as his 65+ years of service to the Kiwanis Club. He coached many of the children's sports teams and was an avid curler and member of the Granite Curling Club. Summers were always spent at Star Lake, at the family cottage that he and Blanche built and where many fond memories were made. In 1970 Cam and Blanche relocated to Victoria BC, where soon after he established McCallum Motors. He received numerous Automobile Dealer awards over the years, many included wonderful excursions to foreign countries and in 1982 he received the Time Magazine Automotive Dealer of the Year Award. Cam was a very active member of the Royal Colwood Golf Club where he forged lifelong friendships. He continued his work with Kiwanis Club, raising countless funds for Kiwanis House and its many other endeavors, for which he received many awards, a very proud part of his legacy. Upon retirement in 1986 he and Blanche took the entire family on a Hawaiian vacation, creating lasting memories that will remain in our hearts forever. Cam was also an avid bridge player. He was a man of faith and a very active member of the congregation of Grace Lutheran Church. In 2018 Cam relocated to Nelson BC to be close to family. Cam will forever be known for his affable engaging personality, kindness, integrity, wit, story-telling, playfulness, community service and craftsmanship. He loved a good competition and was the ultimate scorekeeper-he could create a multitude of games from a single score-card! He was a wonderful father, role model and a mentor to many. He will be fondly remembered by all those he encountered during his journey through life. Cam is survived by his loving children: Dale (Bob)-Nelson BC, Ken (Doreen)-Winnipeg, Lana (Bob)-San Diego, Glenn-Nelson, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, to be determined. The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Lake Seniors Community for all the kindness and compassion shown to Cam in the last year of his life. Published in The Times Colonist on June 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close