MILLS, Norman D. Passed away at Victoria General Hospital with family by his side on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Loving husband to Deanna of 63 years. Predeceased by his infant son Guy. Proud dad of Kerri (Bob Pearson), Kelli (Kieth Francis) and Rodney (Yvonne). Beloved grandad of 9 grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his smile, kind heart and generosity. The family wishes to thank everyone involved with his care at Victoria General Hospital. No service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020