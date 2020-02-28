Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Earle Wright. View Sign Obituary

WRIGHT, Norman Earle Our hearts were broken this Valentine's day with the passing of our beloved father, Norman Earle Wright in his 89th year. Born October 7th, 1930 in Moosejaw Saskatchewan. Norm is predeceased by his loving wife Rita of 61 years and is survived by his 3 children, George, Norma (Mark) and Norman (Kristin). Norm started his working life on the family farm at the age of 15 years old before moving onto a 23-year career as an officer with the Royal Canadian Air Force. Upon his retirement he moved his young family from Comox to Langford where he started his second career of 17 years as a letter carrier for Canada Post in the Westshore. Norm played an active role in the starting of Juan de Fuca's minor hockey and curling. He also enjoyed football, golf, auto racing, movies and comedies. He had a great sense of humour. It could never be too hot for Norm, he would sit in the sun of his front window reading or watching the kids and animals play. Norm was a kind, gentle and devoted father who guided his children to become successful and community orientated adults. Our tears can be wiped away but the pain in our hearts will stay as we cherish the love and memories of yesterdays. We are at peace that you can finally rest dad and are reunited with mom on this Valentine's day. We wish to thank Dr. J. Thomas and staff and Dr. C. Stigant and the staff at the Victoria Kidney Clinic for their care and support to the whole family.





