PARKES, Norman Edward Born on April 14, 1962 in Victoria, BC, Norm passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019. He will be missed by his wife, Gwen (Poelzer); his son, Kevin and his cat, Tybalt. He is survived by his mother, Florrie (Daniel-recently deceased); his father, Derek (Kay); brothers, Ray (Suzanne) and Doug (Louise) and sister, Anna (Anthony) and numerous extended family. Norm will be missed for his kindness, charisma, his very unique 'Normisms' and 'thinking outside the box'. He loved camping with his family, his trailer and his orange truck, and spent summers exploring BC's many parks and natural areas. Norm worked for the Provincial Government and spent 35 years working for the Ministry of Transportation. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and colleagues. A Memorial Service with Reception will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 13th. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019