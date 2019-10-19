Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Floe. View Sign Obituary

FLOE, Norman January 4, 1939 - October 13, 2019 We are sad to inform you that Norman passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2019, in Vancouver. Norman had a notable career as a West-coast fisherman. He owned and captained the 80 foot fishing vessel "Midnight Sun". With a loyal crew, he fished for halibut in the Bering Sea and the Alaska Gulf, for salmon and herring off the BC Coast, and for tuna off the Oregon Coast. He was highly qualified as a vessel owner/operator, with certification as Diesel Engineer, Navigator, and Master of a Vessel to 350 tons. In addition, he had many years of expert seafaring apprenticeship under the tutelage of his Norwegian-born father, Captain Knute Floe. In a fiercely competitive industry, Norman was revered for his sense of fairness and calm restraint. His quiet and unassuming manner belied the skill, judgment and courage that were the foundation of his success in the industry. Norman retired to Galiano Island, where he made good friends, and where he enjoyed ocean-going activities of a less challenging nature, including pleasure-boating, sports-fishing, and exploring the scenic cruising grounds of the Gulf Islands. Norman was predeceased by his parents and siblings. He leaves to mourn his wife of 49 years Catherine (nee Sheehan), his son Ken and daughter-in-law Katie, and grandsons Knute and Torsten. He loved and was much loved by the many members of the extended Floe and Sheehan families. He enjoyed a special bond with nephew Kris, a fellow fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. Norman suffered a series of health challenges in recent years, which he met in a calm, dignified and stoic way, and without complaint. We are grateful to the many wonderful medical and caregiving personnel, who helped him maintain a good quality of life to the end. A Celebration of Life will be held at University Golf Club, Vancouver, on Saturday, November 2, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm.





FLOE, Norman January 4, 1939 - October 13, 2019 We are sad to inform you that Norman passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2019, in Vancouver. Norman had a notable career as a West-coast fisherman. He owned and captained the 80 foot fishing vessel "Midnight Sun". With a loyal crew, he fished for halibut in the Bering Sea and the Alaska Gulf, for salmon and herring off the BC Coast, and for tuna off the Oregon Coast. He was highly qualified as a vessel owner/operator, with certification as Diesel Engineer, Navigator, and Master of a Vessel to 350 tons. In addition, he had many years of expert seafaring apprenticeship under the tutelage of his Norwegian-born father, Captain Knute Floe. In a fiercely competitive industry, Norman was revered for his sense of fairness and calm restraint. His quiet and unassuming manner belied the skill, judgment and courage that were the foundation of his success in the industry. Norman retired to Galiano Island, where he made good friends, and where he enjoyed ocean-going activities of a less challenging nature, including pleasure-boating, sports-fishing, and exploring the scenic cruising grounds of the Gulf Islands. Norman was predeceased by his parents and siblings. He leaves to mourn his wife of 49 years Catherine (nee Sheehan), his son Ken and daughter-in-law Katie, and grandsons Knute and Torsten. He loved and was much loved by the many members of the extended Floe and Sheehan families. He enjoyed a special bond with nephew Kris, a fellow fisherman, hunter, and outdoorsman. Norman suffered a series of health challenges in recent years, which he met in a calm, dignified and stoic way, and without complaint. We are grateful to the many wonderful medical and caregiving personnel, who helped him maintain a good quality of life to the end. A Celebration of Life will be held at University Golf Club, Vancouver, on Saturday, November 2, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close