Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep March 25, 2020, at the age of 93. Predeceased by wife Lillian 2019, eldest daughter Lynne in 1996. Survived by son Russell (Darlene), Kathy (Grant), seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Norm was born in Victoria and grew up in the Gorge, spending the summer months in Moodyville (Brentwood Bay).



Dad worked for Canada Customs for 33 years until retirement at age 56. Retirement was spent travelling, fishing, and gardening. The last 25 years as a seasonal camper/fisherman at Port Renfrew Marina with his Renfrew family brought Dad the most happiness of all. Dad loved sharing a glass of his blackberry wine around a fire with the Renfrew crew. Thank you to everyone that enabled Dad to fish many times solo until he was 85. Dad's final decade was spent enjoying their waterfront home in Cordova Bay and reflecting on a life well lived.



Dad's request was for no celebration of life.



So we'll all tip our cups to the gentleman named Norm. King of Renfrew...Fine Fishing Foreman.

