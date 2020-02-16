Norman Edward Fieldhouse passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on February 13, 2020 in Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care surrounded by family.
Norm was born in Victoria, BC in 1947. He graduated from the University of Victoria with a degree in Economics in 1969 and married Heather in June 1969. They moved to Ontario where Norm worked as an importer for 20 years and in 1997 he retired and relocated back to Victoria to manage his health and enjoy his family.
Norman is survived by his wife Heather, brother Doug(Barb), sister Marilyn, children Cindy, Ryan(Zabrina) and Russell and his grandchildren Cody, Mackenzie, Amber, Mica and Kaia.
Norm lived his life with grace and dignity. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed.
