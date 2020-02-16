Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman L. FIELDHOUSE. View Sign Obituary

Norman Edward Fieldhouse passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on February 13, 2020 in Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care surrounded by family.



Norm was born in Victoria, BC in 1947. He graduated from the University of Victoria with a degree in Economics in 1969 and married Heather in June 1969. They moved to Ontario where Norm worked as an importer for 20 years and in 1997 he retired and relocated back to Victoria to manage his health and enjoy his family.



Norman is survived by his wife Heather, brother Doug(Barb), sister Marilyn, children Cindy, Ryan(Zabrina) and Russell and his grandchildren Cody, Mackenzie, Amber, Mica and Kaia.



Norm lived his life with grace and dignity. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed.

Norman Edward Fieldhouse passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on February 13, 2020 in Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care surrounded by family.Norm was born in Victoria, BC in 1947. He graduated from the University of Victoria with a degree in Economics in 1969 and married Heather in June 1969. They moved to Ontario where Norm worked as an importer for 20 years and in 1997 he retired and relocated back to Victoria to manage his health and enjoy his family.Norman is survived by his wife Heather, brother Doug(Barb), sister Marilyn, children Cindy, Ryan(Zabrina) and Russell and his grandchildren Cody, Mackenzie, Amber, Mica and Kaia.Norm lived his life with grace and dignity. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed. Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close