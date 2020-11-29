Norman was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Colin and Beatrice Hardwicke. At age 12, he moved to Linares, Mexico where his parents opened the Canada Courts motel. Two years later, Norman moved to Texas with his sister Eleanor and brother Gerald to attend boarding school. He had just begun college when he was drafted by the U.S. Army during WWII to serve in Europe. His service with the Army Specialized Training Program led to his becoming an American citizen. After completing studies at Texas A&I, he attended the University of Oklahoma for his master's degree in Chemistry where he met Audrey, the love of his life for over 70 years. Life would eventually take them to Texas, England, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts and bring Elizabeth, Diane, and Roger into their family. Norman was very proud of his PhD in Chemistry and his career as a research engineer with Monsanto. He and Audrey moved to Victoria in 1983 to care for his parents. Norman will be missed by his wife, three children, their spouses, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



