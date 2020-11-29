1/1
Norman L. HARDWICKE
May 21, 1924 - November 15, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Colin and Beatrice Hardwicke. At age 12, he moved to Linares, Mexico where his parents opened the Canada Courts motel. Two years later, Norman moved to Texas with his sister Eleanor and brother Gerald to attend boarding school. He had just begun college when he was drafted by the U.S. Army during WWII to serve in Europe. His service with the Army Specialized Training Program led to his becoming an American citizen. After completing studies at Texas A&I, he attended the University of Oklahoma for his master's degree in Chemistry where he met Audrey, the love of his life for over 70 years. Life would eventually take them to Texas, England, Oklahoma, and Massachusetts and bring Elizabeth, Diane, and Roger into their family. Norman was very proud of his PhD in Chemistry and his career as a research engineer with Monsanto. He and Audrey moved to Victoria in 1983 to care for his parents. Norman will be missed by his wife, three children, their spouses, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services
4725 Falaise Dr.
Saanich, BC v8y1b4
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved