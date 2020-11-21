1/1
Norman Nettleton
1947 - 2020
NETTLETON, Norman February 16, 1947 – October 18, 2020 Norman born in Lethbridge, Alberta came to Victoria in 1978. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was predeceased by his parents Patricia and Henry Nettleton, and recently his beloved sister Sherry. Survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Cathy, his daughter Jennifer (Nate), step-daughter Caroline (Osiris), and grandchildren Rebecca and Jackson. Norm worked in the construction industry for many years as Journeyman Carpenter and worked on constructing many buildings and doing renovations in Victoria and in Calgary, then retired in 2011. He loved working on his computer, watching sports, did a bit of golfing. He kept busy listening to his audio books, cooking, working with stained glass and renovating his house. He had a great sense of humour and enjoyed his weekly beer night with his Brewski buddies, until the Covid pandemic struck. He will be missed by his family, good friends and neighbours. There will be no funeral service/gatherings upon request. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the S.P.C.A.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services
5 - 831 Devonshire Rd
Victoria, BC V9A 4T5
(778) 440-8500
