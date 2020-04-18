WALKER, Norman Roger (1931 - 2020) Norman Roger Walker (Roger) was born on June 17, 1931 and died April 7, 2020 at the age of 88. He passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Selina Suzie (Schwab) in 2000. He will be dearly missed by his son Jeremy and daughter-in-law Kari (Houston, TX), daughters Jennifer and Stephanie (Toronto, ON), his three grandchildren Riley, Mason and Miranda, his sister and nieces in England, the Schwab family in Canada and many other family and friends. His family will look to have a celebration of life ceremony later this year. Those who wish to make a donation, may do so to: The Maritime Museum of BC, SALTS (the Sail and Life Training Society) or St. Dunstan's Church. Condolences may be forwarded thru Care Funeral Services, www.carefuneral.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020