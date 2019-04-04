Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Stoddart. View Sign

STODDART, Norman On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Norman Stoddart, son of Carl Alexander Stoddart and Myrtle Leverna Roberts, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his two children Paul and Laura, and pre-deceased by his sister Ileen. Norman was on active service in the RCNVR during World War II. After discharge he re-entered the University of Manitoba where he graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree. At that point he began working for TransCanada Airlines, which later became Air Canada, and his rich and prolific career spanned 32 years (1950-1982). Concurrently, during that time, he also worked with SITA (1968-1978) as a Director then Chairman of the Board. It should be noted that Norman was a Life Member of the Engineering Institute of Canada and a registered Professional Engineer of the Province of Ontario. After retirement he was a consultant for the Government of Canada and also Air Canada. Once fully retired, he and Margaret moved to the west coast where he was involved as a volunteer tax consultant for Beacon Community Services and also a volunteer at a local aviation museum. He and Margaret enjoyed many cruises throughout the world, as well as, local and regional tours during their retirement years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). Messages of condolences can be left for the family at







