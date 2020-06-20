WILSON, Norman Thomas January 31, 1929 - June 13, 2020 On June 13, 2020 Norman Wilson of Victoria BC, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 years. He will be missed and remembered by his loving family, including his wife Betty (nee Fraser), daughter Cheryl (Pat), and sons Brent (Val) and Grant; two grandchildren, Cara and Brendan; sisters Norma (Jack), June, and Doris; as well as many nephews, nieces, and friends. He was predeceased by his sisters Freda, Shirley, Marjorie, Gloria and brothers Woodrow, Frank, and Raymond. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at VGH for providing excellent care and compassion.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store