OPDAHL, Olaug Henny Born on August 26, 1925 in Arnes, Norway, Olaug died on March 18, 2020 in Victoria, BC following a long struggle with dementia. Predeceased by her husband, Kasper, Olaug is survived by her children: Marit, Albert (Gaby), Harlow, Laila (Glen) and Sonia, as well as 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to all who cared for her at Kiwanis Pavilion during her final years. There will be no memorial service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020