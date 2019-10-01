Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ole Backhaus. View Sign Obituary

BACKHAUS, Ole Oskar Ole Backhaus of Sidney, B.C., passed away on September 15, 2019 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, at the age of 87 years. Predeceased by his wife Tove, his sons Bruce and Glen, and his brother Hans. Survived by his brother Poul (Joan) and nieces and nephews of Sidney and Port Alberni, B.C. Also survived by his brother Per (Hanne) and nieces and nephews in Denmark. Ole was born in Denmark on October 16, 1931. He was educated as an electrician and served in the Danish army. Ole immigrated to Canada in 1957, worked his way across Canada, eventually settling in Sidney in 1958. He worked a variety of jobs in the Sidney area, primarily in the marine industry. His lifelong passion was music. He played trumpet in several bands for many years, such as The Delta Jazz Band, The Bayside Big Band, The Commodores Big Band, and The Sidney Concert Band. Ole retired from music in 2017 due to health reasons. Thank you so much for his retirement celebration at Herman's Jazz Club, July 2017, organized by his many band member friends. Thank you to Dr. Cadger, the Pacer/ICD clinic at RJH, and the medical community of Sidney for your compassion care always. Special thank you to The Shoal Centre for giving Ole a place to call "home", filled with friendship, support, entertainment, resources, good food, and most of all, kindness.





BACKHAUS, Ole Oskar Ole Backhaus of Sidney, B.C., passed away on September 15, 2019 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, at the age of 87 years. Predeceased by his wife Tove, his sons Bruce and Glen, and his brother Hans. Survived by his brother Poul (Joan) and nieces and nephews of Sidney and Port Alberni, B.C. Also survived by his brother Per (Hanne) and nieces and nephews in Denmark. Ole was born in Denmark on October 16, 1931. He was educated as an electrician and served in the Danish army. Ole immigrated to Canada in 1957, worked his way across Canada, eventually settling in Sidney in 1958. He worked a variety of jobs in the Sidney area, primarily in the marine industry. His lifelong passion was music. He played trumpet in several bands for many years, such as The Delta Jazz Band, The Bayside Big Band, The Commodores Big Band, and The Sidney Concert Band. Ole retired from music in 2017 due to health reasons. Thank you so much for his retirement celebration at Herman's Jazz Club, July 2017, organized by his many band member friends. Thank you to Dr. Cadger, the Pacer/ICD clinic at RJH, and the medical community of Sidney for your compassion care always. Special thank you to The Shoal Centre for giving Ole a place to call "home", filled with friendship, support, entertainment, resources, good food, and most of all, kindness. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close