Olga Brown

BROWN, Olga (Ollie) Mary (nee Tendeck) October 19, 1919 - September 3, 2020 Ollie passed away peacefully just short of her 101st birthday. Her family and friends were pleased to celebrate her 100th birthday with a party at Uplands Golf Course where over 50 people gathered. Close family members also observed her 99th birthday with High Tea at the Empress. Ollie was born in Saskatchewan, one of five children born to Anton and Barbara Tendeck, and spent her childhood years in Guernsey. She started violin lessons at a young age and was able to go to music lessons in Saskatoon by train with her older sister Elsie who played piano. She and Elsie played for community and church events starting when Ollie was six years old. Ollie attended Normal School in Saskatoon and attained her teaching certificate at the age of 19. Her initial work years involved teaching multiple grades in a one -room school in a small farming community. She boarded with a farming family who would take her the three miles to school during winter months in a sled with a stove on the back. Ollie met her future husband Kenneth Warren Brown before he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force and went to Europe during World War ll. Ollie continued to teach during the war years and even went to Vancouver one summer to work in a women's clothing store. When Ken returned to Canada in 1945, he and Ollie were married on October 10th in Prince Albert. They moved to Victoria where Ken's parents were living and Ken continued his teaching career. Ollie and Ken were blessed with three children: Beverly, Allan and Maureen. Ollie and Ken built a house on Woodburn Ave., a home that Ollie loved. Ollie supported her children in their pursuit of education, also encouraging music and sports as leisure activities. There were also many camping holidays to Saskatchewan and California to visit relatives. A most memorable time was two years spent in Europe where Ken taught for the Canadian Military in Soest, Germany. During this time period the family travelled extensively throughout Europe. Ollie will be remembered for her good cooking and entertaining. She loved to play bridge, piano, golf, dance at McMorran's, go for long walks along the waterfront in Oak Bay and travel. The family attended St Aidan's United Church for many years. She was also a PEO member, an organization that supports women and education. Ollie was predeceased by her parents Anton and Barbara Tendeck, her sisters Elsie, Jessie and Stella, her brother Peter, and her husband Kenneth. She is survived by her children Beverly Langsch (Jens), Al Brown (Pam) and Maureen Hossack (Joe), her eight grandchildren Stephanie (Roman), Benjamin, Cydney, Cayley (Carsten), Caroline, Ciara (Carl), Joe and Nicole and by her five great-grandchildren Braxton, Chloe, Leah, Moritz and Aleandra, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Berwick House staff, Dr. Grimwood and the nurses for the wonderful care that you provided to Ollie. "We do not stop playing because we are old. We grow old because we stop playing". There will not be a memorial service due to Covid. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.