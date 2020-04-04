Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga E. STRATHOLT. View Sign Obituary

Olga Edith Stratholt (Aunty Ogie), of Victoria, B.C. gently passed away on March 29th after a full and useful life. She spent her final days at the RestHaven Lodge in Sidney in the company of her family and very close friend, Anne Frossard.



Olga was predeceased by her brother Francis and sister-in-law Jacqueline, and is survived by her brother Leo, nieces Daphne (Richard), Gillian (Stuart) and Gretchen (Brad), and nephews Timothy (Anne), Miles (Leslie) and Martin.



Olga was born on March 30th, 1928 to Frederick and Ruby Stratholt in Victoria, B.C. After graduating from Mount View High school in 1944 she qualified as a Registered Nurse at The Sisters of Saint Josephs school of nursing in Victoria. She initially practiced nursing in the First Nations community of Alert Bay, before moving to Seattle and pursuing a Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University of Washington in 1972; this at a time when women were only just beginning to be represented in Graduate education programs.



Olga pursued a diverse nursing career that included stops on northern Vancouver Island and Quebec, before she specialized in paediatric nursing in San Francisco and Seattle. Olga finally returned to Victoria to finish her career in close proximity to her large extended family and friends.



After retiring in 1993 Olga was very much involved and supportive of her extended family, attending all family functions and helping to welcome numerous grand nieces and nephews into the Stratholt fold. She also was very involved in the local arts community, being one of the founding artists of the Victoria Al Frescoes painting group.



My sister was a person who personified the ideal of service to others. This began through her studies in nursing and continued unbroken throughout her life. Her selfless devotion to her family and her many friends established a truly remarkable record of service and sacrifice which is both steadfast and heroic. It was a life of superlatives. She was a remarkable woman and her absence will be deeply felt by all.

