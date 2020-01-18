Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olga Elliot. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Memorial service 2:00 PM McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 View Map Obituary

ELLIOTT, Olga With profound sadness we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother (Mutti/Omi) in Sidney, BC on January 2, 2020 at the age of 98 3/4 years. Olga was predeceased by her husbands, Johann Maier and Graham Elliott, and by her siblings, Alfons, Alex, Oskar, Milli and their spouses. She is survived by her daughter, Ingrid (Dan) and her son, Manfred (Catalina); grandchildren, Melissa (Dan), Chris (Erin), Sebastian and Patrick; her great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Reese; step-daughter, Donna (Robert) and their family, Joel (Vanessa), Simon and Alec. Olga's path in life took many directional turns. Living in Germany and employed by the Marklin factory, she painted model trains. After immigrating to Canada, she and Johann became poultry farmers in Gordon Head and then gradually acquired rental buildings which she managed on her own after Johann's passing. With her second husband, Graham, she had the opportunity to semi-retire and travel. Olga was a founding member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the Victoria Edelweiss Club, remaining active until her health declined. She was a choir member of both and sang at the Commonwealth Games in 1994. Olga believed in keeping busy with various hobbies, but spending time with family and friends remained her greatest pleasure. A Memorial Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Monday January 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Society, 300-828 W 8th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1E2 Condolences may be offered to the family at







