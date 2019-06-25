Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive B.I Alexander. View Sign Obituary

Olive Borghildur Isabelle Alexander passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children, Ned (Sheila), Susan (Dan), Tim, and Leah (Brian). Missing their grandmother (Nana) are her eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.



Also missing her are her surviving siblings, Jean, Margaret, and Norman.



Olive was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Ed, her father, mother, brother Kenneth, and grandson Nathan.



Olive was born in Prince George where she met and married Ed, her lifelong companion. She had a full time occupation raising her four children, often alone, as her husband pursued a career in the Canadian Navy. The latter part of her life was spent at Northwest Bay where Olly was a major force in the establishment of the Christian Fellowship Center in Qualicum, B.C. Her devotion, leadership, support and love for her Christian community were immense. She dearly loved her family and took every opportunity to bring them together in celebration, particularly enjoying a good beach fire and hotdog roast.



Olly served for many years as part of the local, regional, and national executive with Aglow Canada, a network of Christian women. In this capacity she had the opportunity to travel from sea to sea in Canada, including trips to the North, which she loved greatly.



Olly's life was based on the absolute conviction of the goodness of God and His love for us. She spent countless hours praying for and encouraging others, and was considered to be a mother and grandmother to many outside of her own family.



Special thanks to the many friends for their loving support and the staff and volunteers of Nanaimo General Hospital Palliative Care Unit for their very sensitive care of Olive in her final days.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Christian Fellowship Center in Qualicum, B.C. on June 29, 2019 at 1 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Olly's honour to the charity of your choice.

