COBB, Olive September 7, 1938 (Kensington, Eng.) June 11, 2019 (Victoria, BC) She is survived & will be dearly missed by sons Paul (Linda), Chris (Karen), Wayne (Rebecca), Garland (Kimberly); 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; along with other family and friends. Olive was always completely committed to her family & with an abiding faith she leaves many fond memories of her soft heart & charitable nature. Funeral service 12:00pm Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Aidan's United Church.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019