Olive Cobb

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Cobb.
Obituary

COBB, Olive September 7, 1938 (Kensington, Eng.) June 11, 2019 (Victoria, BC) She is survived & will be dearly missed by sons Paul (Linda), Chris (Karen), Wayne (Rebecca), Garland (Kimberly); 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; along with other family and friends. Olive was always completely committed to her family & with an abiding faith she leaves many fond memories of her soft heart & charitable nature. Funeral service 12:00pm Thursday, July 4, 2019 at St. Aidan's United Church.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.