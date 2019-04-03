McHATTIE, Olive After living a long, productive and fulfilling life, Olive passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday morning. She was proud to be a native-born Victorian, the 5th child of prominent local farmers, Jim & Lily Turner. Predeceased by her husband Doug in 1982 then each of her 8 siblings; Anne, Murray (Joan), Rosamond Watson, Kathleen (Bob Ireland), Jim, Bill, (Donna), Rod (Juanita) and Helene (Doug Dye); Olive leaves 7 children, Jim (Nora), Jeannie, Peggie, Lorna (Ken Lundeen), Sandy, Helen (Sandy Christison) and Catriona along with 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She also leaves 24 nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the main hall of the Saanich Fair Grounds at 2:00 pm, Sunday, April 7th, 2019. Flowers gratefully declined. If you wish, donations in Olive's memory may be made to the Saanich Pioneer Society or the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019