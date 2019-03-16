After a long battle with dementia, mum is finally at peace. Olive "Holly"Jones was born a true Lancashire lass in Wigan on September 28, 1925.
Predeceased by her husband Ron and son Brian. Left to mourn and remember are her daughter's, Bernice (Gene), Susan, and Carolyn (Terry), 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Mum was an amazing woman who loved to sing and dance and travel the world. Even after her illness had robbed her of most of her memory, her lovely voice could still sing all the songs of her youth and she amazed everyone with knowing every word from every song. She loved to go dancing at the Pro Pats while she was still able and was always "dressed to the nines " We will all miss her terribly.
The family would like to send our thanks and appreciation to the staff at Clover Point care for the exceptional care they gave to mum over her last year's,and a special thanks to Shawn for all that he did for mum, we can never thank him enough for all that he did for mum .
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019