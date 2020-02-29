MILLER, Olive Mary Olive passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 18, 2020. She was born in Kingston, Surrey England on January 7, 1919. She leaves her four loving children, daughter Carol, sons David, Richard (Penny), and Michael; grandchildren Carmen, Suzanne, Terry, Ron (Natilee), Shawn (Shellie), Crystal, James (Katlyn), Johnathan and seven great-grandchildren Aiden, Catilin, Danika, Hayden, Nathan, Ryan and Skye. Olive was a kind and gentle person. She spent most of her life living in James Bay, a neighbourhood she loved. In 2008 she was awarded the Badge of Honour for serving in England's Women's Land Army in World War II. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. A special thanks to Doctor Paul Brigel.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020