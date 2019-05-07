NOBLE, Olive May (nee Bowen) Olive passed away peacefully at Trinity Care Centre on May 2, 2019 at the age of 95. Predeceased by Edward Charles Noble. loving husband; brothers, Kenneth Bowen and Wesley Bowen. Lovingly remembered by her son, Brent Atkinson; daughter-in-law, Karen-Ann Atkinson; grandchildren, Aaron, Kaitlin, and Bobby Atkinson and great grandchildren, Sydney Rohatynchuk and Poppy Atkinson. She will be remembered for her happy outlook, positive spirit, kindness, and her love for family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 7 to May 8, 2019