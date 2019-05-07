Olive May NOBLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive May NOBLE.
Service Information
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y 1B4
(250)-385-4465
Obituary

NOBLE, Olive May (nee Bowen) Olive passed away peacefully at Trinity Care Centre on May 2, 2019 at the age of 95. Predeceased by Edward Charles Noble. loving husband; brothers, Kenneth Bowen and Wesley Bowen. Lovingly remembered by her son, Brent Atkinson; daughter-in-law, Karen-Ann Atkinson; grandchildren, Aaron, Kaitlin, and Bobby Atkinson and great grandchildren, Sydney Rohatynchuk and Poppy Atkinson. She will be remembered for her happy outlook, positive spirit, kindness, and her love for family and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.