MINNINGS, Olive 1927 - 2020 Our dear mother, Olive Minnings (nee Green) passed away on July 20, 2020. Mom was born in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, England in 1927. She was a WWII war bride, having met our dad, Albert Minnings, when he was stationed in England. She danced her way into our father's heart and they married, August 22, 1946 in Mansfield. Mom had a knack for making every place we lived warm and homey. The smell of fresh baked bread and cinnamon buns is a favorite memory. She was an excellent seamstress and made at least nine beautiful wedding dresses. Mom taught sewing for many years, first with Singer's and then with Sawyer's. She and our father were avid travellers taking many trips back to England, Netherlands, and France. They also trailered around much of Western Canada and the US. Mom loved singing and music (especially classical and operas), an appreciation, which she passed down to her family. She learned to play the organ and spent long hours practicing. She attended Camosun College and has written many poems and stories and hosted amateur writing groups in her home. While waiting at home or in the trailer when our father was out fishing, mom spent many hours drawing and painting. Mom participated in the local Victoria War Brides group and also attended some of the national war brides conferences. Mom spent many years as a volunteer at Heritage Acres (Saanich Historical Artifacts Society). Olive is survived by daughter Jill (Bruce), son Kevin John (Anne), granddaughters Kathryn (Simon), Atlantis (Jeff) and Amber (Samuel) and great-grandchildren: Micha, Charlie, Bailey, Owen, Zander, Alex, Finnigan and Faolan. Thank you to the supportive and caring medical professionals at RJH. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no formal funeral service. For those that would like to contribute, donations in her name may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent through Care Funeral Services (www.carefuneral.com
).