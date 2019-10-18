Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive Windle. View Sign Obituary

WINDLE, Olive (nee Mockford) July 25, 1926 - October 2, 2019 Olive passed away surrounded by family and in the tender care of Hospice. Olive was predeceased by her loving parents Beatrice and Alfred, brother Jack, sisters Doris and Win, daughter-in-law Marie, and husband and soulmate (Al) John Alan Windle. Olive was a patient and loving mother to David (Marge), Jack (Marie), and Keith (Tracy), beloved sister to Val (Rob) and Fred (Dodie), and a beloved grandmother (Nanny) and great-grandmother. Born in Sussex England and raised on a farm in the Fraser Valley, Olive always had a green thumb and a love of animals. Later in life, she enjoyed bringing family together around her amazing roast dinners and is fondly remembered for being a truly joyful person. Family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Luther Court, Aberdeen Hospital, and Victoria Hospice for their excellent care and support. A private family service will be held on October 20th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victoria Hospice or Victoria Eldercare Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019

