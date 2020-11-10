Our beloved Dad, born in Rivignano Italy, came to Victoria in 1966, passed after a battle with Covid 19. Survived by his wife Laurene (Brown), sons Chris (Tana), Neil (Kelly), grandchildren Kylie, Connor, Lucas, Arabella, sister in-law Maria, and numerous nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. He was an avid sports fan both playing and watching. He worked in construction and had his hands in the building and the renovating of many buildings in Victoria and across the mainland. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly.



