Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orlando and Patricia Webb. View Sign

WEBB, Orlando Thomas "Tom" 1920 - 2019 WEBB, Patricia Eileen "Pat" 1924 - 2017 Tom Webb was born in Cornwall UK in January 1920. His family came to Canada to farm near Neepawa, MB when he was a child. They suffered through the depression until the outbreak of WWII. Tom volunteered for the Canadian Army attending officer training in the UK before participating in the Italian campaign and the liberation of NW Europe finally stopping in the Netherlands at war's end. While in officer training for the 17th Canadian Field Artillery and billeted in Kent, he met Patricia Eileen Somerset. They were married In October 1943, staying in the UK where son Michael was born. In 1952, they immigrated to Brandon, MB where many of Tom's extended family resided. Daughter Janet was born shortly thereafter. Tom had a Civil Service career in finance at both the city (Brandon) and provincial (MB) level. They retired to Vancouver Island where they lived for more than 40 years. Son Michael and Donna-Lee were blessed with Graham and Veronica. Janet gave birth to Gillian. Graham and Laurann added great-grandchildren Grace and Ava. Veronica and Markee introduced three more in Hailee, Kolton and Lailah. Pat and Tom were able to help with the grandchildren from time to time. They adored their great-grandchildren. Tom's main interests were music and chess though it was his handiness and timely upgrades of homes and cottages that allowed them a more comfortable retirement. Pat was a masterful knitter; smocked dresses, dolls and Cowichan style sweaters adorned the grandchildren while supporting many a church bazaar fundraiser. Tom donated his musical talents. He was a founding member of the Sidney Concert Band. With friends, he entertained many a seniors' residence in the Victoria area. He was an early adopter of internet chess, playing matches around the world from the comfort of home. Age and dementia took Pat in early 2017 after more than 73 years of marriage. Tom had a series of health issues after that until he moved to Sidney All Care. There his love of music and all the activities sustained him for the best part of a year. His irrepressible sense of humour helped us all. Pat and Tom presented an enviable model for living. They worked at family and career. They emphasised education and fiscal responsibility. They were determined not to be a burden on family or society. They enjoyed numerous trips to Hawaii, travelled all over Western Canada and the United States and hiked on Vancouver Island. Many thanks to the staff at Amica Beechwood and Sidney All Care who cared for them when they most needed it. Special thanks to the nursing and support staff at Sidney All Care, especially the music program.







WEBB, Orlando Thomas "Tom" 1920 - 2019 WEBB, Patricia Eileen "Pat" 1924 - 2017 Tom Webb was born in Cornwall UK in January 1920. His family came to Canada to farm near Neepawa, MB when he was a child. They suffered through the depression until the outbreak of WWII. Tom volunteered for the Canadian Army attending officer training in the UK before participating in the Italian campaign and the liberation of NW Europe finally stopping in the Netherlands at war's end. While in officer training for the 17th Canadian Field Artillery and billeted in Kent, he met Patricia Eileen Somerset. They were married In October 1943, staying in the UK where son Michael was born. In 1952, they immigrated to Brandon, MB where many of Tom's extended family resided. Daughter Janet was born shortly thereafter. Tom had a Civil Service career in finance at both the city (Brandon) and provincial (MB) level. They retired to Vancouver Island where they lived for more than 40 years. Son Michael and Donna-Lee were blessed with Graham and Veronica. Janet gave birth to Gillian. Graham and Laurann added great-grandchildren Grace and Ava. Veronica and Markee introduced three more in Hailee, Kolton and Lailah. Pat and Tom were able to help with the grandchildren from time to time. They adored their great-grandchildren. Tom's main interests were music and chess though it was his handiness and timely upgrades of homes and cottages that allowed them a more comfortable retirement. Pat was a masterful knitter; smocked dresses, dolls and Cowichan style sweaters adorned the grandchildren while supporting many a church bazaar fundraiser. Tom donated his musical talents. He was a founding member of the Sidney Concert Band. With friends, he entertained many a seniors' residence in the Victoria area. He was an early adopter of internet chess, playing matches around the world from the comfort of home. Age and dementia took Pat in early 2017 after more than 73 years of marriage. Tom had a series of health issues after that until he moved to Sidney All Care. There his love of music and all the activities sustained him for the best part of a year. His irrepressible sense of humour helped us all. Pat and Tom presented an enviable model for living. They worked at family and career. They emphasised education and fiscal responsibility. They were determined not to be a burden on family or society. They enjoyed numerous trips to Hawaii, travelled all over Western Canada and the United States and hiked on Vancouver Island. Many thanks to the staff at Amica Beechwood and Sidney All Care who cared for them when they most needed it. Special thanks to the nursing and support staff at Sidney All Care, especially the music program. Funeral Home First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close