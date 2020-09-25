LAVENNE, Reverend Ormand Reverend Ormand Lavenne died on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta at age 87 years after suffering a severe blood infection. While our hearts are sad, his family know Ormand is likely already having a great time in heaven meeting up again with family members and old friends. He did his best to stay with us as long as possible. Ormand was an ordained United Church of Canada minister for 60 years; graduating from the University of Alberta with Bachelors of Arts and Divinity degrees. Ormand was forever thankful for his adoption at age eight months during the 1930s and that gratitude fueled his call to ministry and shaped the grace-filled ways he ministered to communities and people in Alberta and British Columbia and into his retirement. So many were blessed by his commitment to community and church and his gentle, kind spirit. Ormand is lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Gladys Lavenne; children Shelley (Joel) and Brad (Nancy) and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Evelyn and Clement Lavenne and Winnifred Gill. Join us to celebrate Ormand's life and resurrection via at 1 pm PST or 2 pm MST on Saturday, September 26, 2020 https://www.facebook.com/northminsterunited/
. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please do so to a United Church faith community of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family via the website www.fostersgardenchapel.net.
FOSTER'S GARDEN CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM Telephone: 403-297-0888