Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orval G. COULTER. View Sign Obituary

Coulter, Orval George – Orv passed away peacefully after a very brief cancer diagnosis. He is predeceased by his parents John (Jack) and Winnifred, brother Laurie, sister Bonnie, and sisters-in-law Florence and Lil. Orv was born in Keewatin, Ontario. After several youthful years in the Navy, he landed in Victoria, and met the love of his life, Val. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage together, embracing many adventures through their shared love of travel, sports (especially golf!!), and their many close friends. It was those many close friends and family that Orv valued most in his life, above all else. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Val, daughters Tracey (Glenn) Walker, Tara Donsky, his beloved grandson Jackson, as well as brothers Cliff (Pat), Bob, Norm (Ginger), sister Charlene (Ken) and brother-in-law George. Although his time was cut short, he managed to live his own celebration of life in his final weeks (including a daily happy hour!), surrounded by love and support of the most important people in his life – a true gift indeed. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on both the acute and palliative care units, with special thanks to Dr.’s Farmer, Chatha and Green, and nurses Kayleen and Peter, for the immense comfort provided through their care and compassion. At Orv’s request there will be no funeral service, but a private celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Coulter, Orval George – Orv passed away peacefully after a very brief cancer diagnosis. He is predeceased by his parents John (Jack) and Winnifred, brother Laurie, sister Bonnie, and sisters-in-law Florence and Lil. Orv was born in Keewatin, Ontario. After several youthful years in the Navy, he landed in Victoria, and met the love of his life, Val. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage together, embracing many adventures through their shared love of travel, sports (especially golf!!), and their many close friends. It was those many close friends and family that Orv valued most in his life, above all else. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Val, daughters Tracey (Glenn) Walker, Tara Donsky, his beloved grandson Jackson, as well as brothers Cliff (Pat), Bob, Norm (Ginger), sister Charlene (Ken) and brother-in-law George. Although his time was cut short, he managed to live his own celebration of life in his final weeks (including a daily happy hour!), surrounded by love and support of the most important people in his life – a true gift indeed. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on both the acute and palliative care units, with special thanks to Dr.’s Farmer, Chatha and Green, and nurses Kayleen and Peter, for the immense comfort provided through their care and compassion. At Orv’s request there will be no funeral service, but a private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close