Oscar passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital with members of three generations at his side. Oscar was born in Big Valley Alberta (Drumheller) the third of twelve siblings. Oscar started working for the Railway at the age of 14. In 1943 he joined the Royal Canadian Forces and pursued a career in the Royal Canadian Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1973. He worked at the Chief and Petty Officers Mess for the next ten years, at times holding three jobs to provide for his family. Oscar married Dorine A. Boyes in 1948 and had five daughters and four sons. Dorine passed away October 9, 1999. Oscar enjoyed fishing, golf, doing crafts, and travelling down south with his second wife Wynona Bergerud. Oscar enjoyed spending time with Friends playing Keno at Tillicum Mall. You will be missed. Thank you for your service in World War II.



Service at a later date.

Oscar passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital with members of three generations at his side. Oscar was born in Big Valley Alberta (Drumheller) the third of twelve siblings. Oscar started working for the Railway at the age of 14. In 1943 he joined the Royal Canadian Forces and pursued a career in the Royal Canadian Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1973. He worked at the Chief and Petty Officers Mess for the next ten years, at times holding three jobs to provide for his family. Oscar married Dorine A. Boyes in 1948 and had five daughters and four sons. Dorine passed away October 9, 1999. Oscar enjoyed fishing, golf, doing crafts, and travelling down south with his second wife Wynona Bergerud. Oscar enjoyed spending time with Friends playing Keno at Tillicum Mall. You will be missed. Thank you for your service in World War II.Service at a later date. Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

