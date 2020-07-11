Dan died peacefully at RJH with family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Eric Joseph and Elizabeth, his first wife, Ellen Bernadette (nee Gray), his second wife, Ellen Elaine (Neumann) and his sister, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Hopps. He leaves his sister, Eileen Brown, his children, Sean Poole and Sheilagh Morin (Laurent), his stepchildren, Paulette (Murray) and Kathleen (David), and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Born in Calgary, he moved to Nanaimo as a child. Drawn to adventure, he joined the merchant marine at age 14 in the middle of WWII and saw much of the world. He joined the army as soon as they would take him, but an injury ended his career as a soldier. His other careers included salesman, manager, fisherman and entrepreneur. Along the way, his warmth and charm served him well as he gathered friends everywhere he went. Dan loved people, especially children, animals, and all that life had to offer, and he was greatly loved in return. He was always happy to help out family, friends and neighbors. In his final years, with his health failing, he never complained; he was a study in grace and acceptance. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A gathering will take place as the pandemic allows.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store