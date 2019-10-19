Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Owen MORGAN. View Sign Obituary

Owen passed away on September 20, 2019, at the age of 70. Born in 1948, he called Vancouver, Nanaimo and Hawaii home over the years. The one thing that followed him no matter where he was, was his love of playing guitar and piano, often to the pleasure of his family and friends. Owen is survived by his children, Kendra (Scott) and Adam (Mandy); and his siblings, Kim (Edith) Morgan, Helen (Geoff) Millar, Ian (Linna) Morgan, Neil Morgan, Derek (partner Patti Wilde) Morgan and Gwyn (partner Sandra Neave) Morgan. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Ella and Reese, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life is planned for November 16 from 1 – 4 pm at the Nanaimo Hornets Rugby Club.

