Pamela A. CASHIN (August 24, 1936 - February 06, 2020)
Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and sister. Pam was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2018. Mom was surrounded by family and love.

She will be greatly missed by her 5 children John, Susan, Jeffery, David and Jo-Anne and their families - many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her brother John.

Celebration of Pam's life will be held on

Saturday August 22nd,

1:00 pm at the "Some Day" property.

1289 Coppermine Road, East Sooke.

All family and friends welcome.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 15, 2020
