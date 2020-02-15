It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and sister. Pam was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2018. Mom was surrounded by family and love.
She will be greatly missed by her 5 children John, Susan, Jeffery, David and Jo-Anne and their families - many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her brother John.
Celebration of Pam's life will be held on
Saturday August 22nd,
1:00 pm at the "Some Day" property.
1289 Coppermine Road, East Sooke.
All family and friends welcome.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 15, 2020