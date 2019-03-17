Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela J. Harris. View Sign

HARRIS, Pamela J. June 2, 1939 - February 24, 2019 Pamela (June) passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer. She will be deeply missed by her family, especially her sister Sandra, her niece Michelle (Greg) and her great-niece and nephew Sarah and Jason. Born in Flintshire, England, Pamela emigrated to Canada in 1956, settling in Toronto where she joined the Canadian Bank of Commerce. In 1984 she moved to Victoria, drawn by her love of the ocean and mountains. A lifelong animal-lover, she agreed with Will Rogers: "If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die I want to go where they went". Here's hoping she found them. Infinite thanks to the nurses and doctors who cared for her at Royal Jubilee Hospital. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.





