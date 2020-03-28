It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Joan Pack, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, and friend on February 22nd. Pamela was born in Belleville, Ontario on May 26th 1959 to Major & Mrs. Thomas Baird. Pamela graduated from Sir Sandford Fleming College in Peterborough, Ontario in outdoor education. Following the passing of her father, Pamela and her mother moved to Vancouver Island, joining her sister Patricia. Pamela's love of the outdoors led her to study plants and garden design, and launch her business Pamela Greenthumbs. In her spare time Pam enjoyed snow & water skiing, birding, and riding her loved horse Ace. Pamela will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and many garden customers and enthusiasts. A celebration of life will be held on May 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 28, 2020