Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela J. PACK. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Joan Pack, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, and friend on February 22nd. Pamela was born in Belleville, Ontario on May 26th 1959 to Major & Mrs. Thomas Baird. Pamela graduated from Sir Sandford Fleming College in Peterborough, Ontario in outdoor education. Following the passing of her father, Pamela and her mother moved to Vancouver Island, joining her sister Patricia. Pamela's love of the outdoors led her to study plants and garden design, and launch her business Pamela Greenthumbs. In her spare time Pam enjoyed snow & water skiing, birding, and riding her loved horse Ace. Pamela will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and many garden customers and enthusiasts. A celebration of life will be held on May 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Joan Pack, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, and friend on February 22nd. Pamela was born in Belleville, Ontario on May 26th 1959 to Major & Mrs. Thomas Baird. Pamela graduated from Sir Sandford Fleming College in Peterborough, Ontario in outdoor education. Following the passing of her father, Pamela and her mother moved to Vancouver Island, joining her sister Patricia. Pamela's love of the outdoors led her to study plants and garden design, and launch her business Pamela Greenthumbs. In her spare time Pam enjoyed snow & water skiing, birding, and riding her loved horse Ace. Pamela will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and many garden customers and enthusiasts. A celebration of life will be held on May 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close