MYHRE, Pamela Mary May 3, 1933 - June 7, 2019 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Mary Myhre (age 86) on the afternoon of June 9th at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria following a sudden illness. Pamela was born in England on May 3, 1933, to Alfred and Florence (Mardling) Wade and lived in Stevenage, Hertsfordshire. Following the early death of her mother, Pamela lived with an Aunt and Uncle, also in Stevenage. Upon leaving school, Pamela worked in Welyn Garden City, just a few miles from Stevenage and continued working there until emigrating to Canada in 1962, living in Kitchener, Ontario with an aunt and uncle who had moved there from England a few years earlier. It was there Pamela met her husband to be, Maurice. They were married on March 28, 1964 and moved to Montreal, Quebec where Maurice's job had recently placed him. Over the years, Pamela and her husband lived in several different cities from Quebec to BC. In 1974, on the second of 2 occasions living in Montreal, son Steven was born and Pamela became an excellent mother. Wherever Pamela settled she always made many friends and involved herself in community activities. She loved 10-pin bowling, gardening and planning family events like Easter and Halloween; and Christmas was special. Everything had a theme. In the mid 1980's, then living in North Vancouver, Steven was enrolled in Collingwood school in West Vancouver and Pamela joined with all the other Mothers baking pies and other pastries for the annual bazaar . In 2003, then living in Sidney on Vancouver Island, Pamela suffered a massive stroke and another stroke in 2005. She was able to continue living at home, with help, until 2014, when she entered Mount Tolmie Hospital, a residential care facility in Victoria, BC and remained there until being transported to hospital June 5, 2019 where she passed away 2 days later. Pamela is survived by her husband Maurice, son Steven, daughter-in-law Agie and grandsons Matthew and Markus; a half-brother in England, David, and several cousins and other relatives in England. Pamela and Maurice celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in March 2019 Pamela is sadly missed by family and friends. A celebration for Pamela will be held June 29th, at SHOAL Centre in Sidney, 10030 Resthaven Drive, directly opposite the library. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saanich Peninsula Stroke Recovery Association or other organization of your choice would be appreciated. The Myhre Family





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 28 to June 29, 2019

