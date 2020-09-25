Pamela Odgers

ODGERS, Pamela (nee Healey) July 27, 1927 - September 2, 2020 In the early hours of September 2, the matriarch of our family died peacefully in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Graham, twin sister Pat (Rocana) and older sisters Phyllis, Audrey and Vivien, Pam was a force to be reckoned with. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her vivacious laugh, her intelligence and curiosity, her keen interest in people, places and events, her intrepid sense of adventure and her indomitable spirit. Born in London, she and her sisters grew up in England until they were sent to an American boarding school in 1940 to escape the war. However, not one to want to miss out on the seminal experience of her generation, in 1944 she made the perilous Atlantic voyage back to her beloved homeland, where she subsequently met her future husband Graham, an Australian astronomer. Married at 21, she emigrated with him to Victoria in 1950 when he was offered a job at the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory. Accompanying her husband to the Soviet Union in 1958 and 1961 to attend scientific meetings at a time when the country was still shrouded in secrecy, she wrote a series of fascinating articles for The Daily Colonist about life under communism. Reader, writer, chorister, knitter, historian, athlete, activist, camper, traveller, she was game for anything. With three teenagers at home, she resolved to go back to school in her forties to complete a degree in history at UVic. Her interest in history and talent at writing continued throughout her life, culminating in a lively and memorable memoir she published in 2003. She was a highly valued long-time member of the Scriveners writing group at the Monterey Centre and past president and honorary lifetime member of the Victoria Historical Society. She will be especially missed at the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Oak Bay Cenotaph in Uplands Park, where she lay a bouquet of flowers "In Memory of the Women of Britain" without fail every year. Mourned by her children Christopher, Kathy (Chris) and Patricia (Chris), her granddaughter Sophie and extended family in England, the United States and Australia. Special thanks to Dr. Winter and Karren at the Jubilee Hospital and the wonderful nurses at the Oak Bay/Gordon Head Health Unit. Memorial service postponed due to COVID. Meanwhile, raise a glass of Chardonnay, gin and tonic, or rum and Coke (no ice) in memory of Pam. Donations in her memory may be made to the Victoria Symphony Orchestra, the Stephen Lewis Foundation or the scholarship fund of the Victoria Historical Society. "And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."







